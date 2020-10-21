The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of all police personnel attached to Very Important Persons across Nigeria.

The IG’s order was contained in a circular dated October 21, 2020, signed by Assistant Inspector General of Police Protect FHQ, Abuja.

The circular directed police formations to withdraw all protect personnel in their commands attached to VIPs.

Adamu, however, started that those attached Government Houses, Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives should maintain the status quo.

The circular further stated: “Any commander who violates this order will bear the consequences.

“Also, any protect personnel found escorting or guarding any VIP with or without firearms is deemed to be deployed by the Commander and the Commander will be sanctioned.

“All withdrawn protect personnel are to report to Commissioners of Police.”

According to sources, the IG took these steps because of the violence ravaging the states, where policemen and police stations had been attacked.

It was further said that the force needed all policemen available to stop carnages and attack on police formations.

Over 120,000 police personnel have been deployed as guards and escorts to VIPs.

A source said: “Indeed, it was further alleged that over 40 Mobile Policemen are guards to the Iyaloja General.

“Policemen are also guarding MC Olumo.

“The number of policemen guarding Olumo is unknown.

“Most of these policemen, who had been trained and supposed to be specialised in fighting crime and criminals, end up being handbag carriers and chauffeurs.”