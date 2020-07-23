The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered discreet investigations into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanising treatment meted out to a female citizen in a viral video.

This was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, in a statement on Wednesday.

The incident, based on the conversation, occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Mba said Adamu, while condemning the act, has directed the commencement of comprehensive investigations aimed at unraveling the true identity of the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.

He added: Members of the public are hereby assured that any member of the Force found culpable in the incident will be made to face appropriate sanctions.”