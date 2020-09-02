The Nigerian Police on Wednesday failed to honour the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja directing it to produce the Bayelsa State governorship candidate, Vijah Opuama, who had been in police detention since August 15.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Taiwo Taiwo had on Monday ordered the police to produce Opuama in court on Wednesday following an ex-parte application by his Lawyer, Michael Odey, asking it to show cause why the detainee should not be released unconditionally.

While the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, is the 1st respondent, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of the I-G’s Monitoring Unit is the 2nd respondent in the suit.

Besides failing to produce the detainee in court at the Wednesday’s sitting, the police was neither represented in court nor filed any defence as earlier ordered by Justice Taiwo.

The judge, however, frowned at the police violation of his Monday’s orders.

After hearing, Justice Taiwo issued a fresh order, directing the two respondents to provide the detainee in court on September 7 “unfailingly.”

He ruled: “The applicant shall be produced unfailingly in court on Monday September 7, 2020 at 10am prompt by any person holding him or the respondents named on the court processes, that is the Inspector General of Police and the Assistant Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit.”

According to the judge, the IGP and his subordinate, joined as the 2nd respondent in the suit, risked being personally summoned should they fail to comply with the fresh order.

“That if the applicant is not brought before the court as specified on September 7, 2020, this court will not hesitate to order the appearance of the respondents before it,” the judge said.

NAN reports that Opuama, the Liberation Movement’s governorship candidate in the Bayelsa State’s November 16, 2019 election, was said to have been arrested by the police at the premises of the state’s Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja on August 15, while waiting for judgment to be delivered on his petition challenging the outcome of the disputed poll.

Opuama’s wife, Ebikoboere Amaebi, stated in the affidavit filed in support of her husband’s application that she was with the governorship candidate at Wuse Zone 6, Magistrate Court, Abuja, venue of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, waiting for the tribunal’s judgment to be delivered in his case when “some unidentified men” allegedly violently arrested him.