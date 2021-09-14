IG appoints new spokesperson for FCT Police Command

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the posting of DSP Josephine Adeh as the new Public Relations Officer for the Federal Capital Territory Police Command with immediate effect.

The announcement of the appointment was contained in a statement by the FCT Police Command on Tuesday.

Adeh before her current posting as the PPRO FCT, was the Second-in-Command of Strategic Communications in the Force Public Relations Department.

She was a one-time Deputy Police Adviser as a Police Attaché in New York, United States of America.

Adeh is an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

She has also attended the Advanced Detective Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, Plateau State.

She has taken up the responsibilities of the Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT Police Command and she can be reached on cell phone number 07038979348; Public complaint bureau line on: 09022222352; and e-mail: [email protected]