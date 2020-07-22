The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has appointed new Commissioners of Police for Ekiti, Ogun, Cross Rivers and Bayelsa States.

The new appointments were announced by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, in a statement on Tuesday.

Mba said the new postings and affected Officers are: Ekiti State, Mobayo Babatunde; Ogun State, Edward Awolowo Ajogun; Cross River State, Abdulkadir Jimoh; and Bayelsa State, Okoli C. Michael.

All the appointments, according to Mba, are with immediate effect.