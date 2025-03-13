Iftar: Tinubu hosts Senate leadership as Shettima hails reforms

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday night in Abuja called for unity and collaboration among leaders in order to sustain the gains of reforms by the administration of President Bola Tinubu as the president hosted the leadership of the Senate to Iftar, the breaking of the Ramadan fast.

Speaking at the new State House Banquet Hall, Shettima said the country has reached an inflection point where “the bold, courageous leadership and well-thought-out policies of Mr President and proper execution of the same, conspire to meet at a confluence”.

The Vice President noted that while it is time for Nigerians to reap the benefits of President Tinubu’s courageous decisions in critical sectors, the cooperation of political leaders is required to sustain the momentum.

He said falling food and petrol prices, and stability in the forex market are evidence of gains of Tinubu’s “bold vision and courageous decisions.

“The economy is projected to grow at 4.3 to 4.6 percent this year and in the fullness of time, posterity will be kind to you, Mr. President.”

Senator Shettima expressed gratitude to the Senate for the cordial relationship since the assumption of the current leadership, even as he urged the legislators to consider themselves as one big family with the executive arm of government irrespective of political affiliations

He said: “We are members of the same family but sleeping in different rooms.

“We are essentially one people tied to a common destiny.

“What unites us supercedes whatever it is that divides us.”

Assuring of continued collaboration and support between the two arms of government, the VP said: “We are one big family irrespective of political affiliations, religious persuasions, tribe or sectional background.

“We will continue to nurture this relationship and take it to greater heights.”

Speaking earlier on behalf of the Senators, Senate President Godswill Akpabio thanked President Tinubu for the support given to the 10th Senate, including the President’s approvals to legislations passed by the chamber.

Akpabio assured of continued and improved cooperation, saying the Senate is proud of the achievements of President Tinubu and would continue to collaborate with the executive.

The Senate president prayed for divine wisdom and good health for the President and Vice President to sustain the good work in the interest of Nigeria’s development.

He said the Senate is united across party lines to provide the needed impetus for the actualisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, just as he assured of better and improved representation of the people in the coming months and years.

Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua from Katsina State offered prayers for the unity of the country and its leadership across all levels as well as wise counsel for the President and other leaders in the nation.

Also Present at the Iftar were the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Minority Leader, Abba Moro; former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; and Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, among other distinguished senators.

