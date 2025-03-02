Ifon-Ilobu communal dispute: Adeleke relaxes curfew

Following the gradual return to peace and harmony between the warring communities of Ilobu and Ifon, the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has relaxed the hitherto 7pm to 7am curfew imposed on the towns.

The spokesman of the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, made this known to newsmen on Sunday in a statement by the government.

Rasheed said beginning from Sunday (today), the curfew will now be from 10pm to 4am.

It will be recalled that sequel to an outbreak of incessant crisis, Adeleke had few weeks ago ordered an imposition of curfew in the warring communities.

The new timeframe for the curfew was contained in the state government statement endorsed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, in which Governor Adeleke expressed satisfaction that at last peace is gradually returning to the affected communities.

Alimi said in the statement: “His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke has expressed happiness and satisfaction with the gradual return to peace in the embattled communities of Ifon and Ilobu over land disputes.

“Though not yet 100% return to peace, Governor Adeleke however, expressed conviction that, it is just a matter of time for total peace to be attained in the communities.

“Accordingly, the Governor has directed that the initial 7pm to 7am curfew imposed on the two communities by his administration in the wake of the crisis on the 16th day of January 2025 be relaxed from the hitherto 12 hours to 6 hours daily, beginning from 10pm to 4am with effect from today, Sunday 2nd day of March, 2025 until total peace is seen and noted to have been returned.

“Furthermore, Mr Governor has directed the contingent of all security personnel, including the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Police, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to continue to maintain a 24 hour surveillance in the warring communities.

“All stakeholders in the communities are further advised to cooperate with the State Government to resolve the issues amicably.

“Finally, His Excellency urges all sons and daughters of the two communities, including their traditional rulers and other interested stakeholders, to use the period of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan to pray for lasting peace and harmony.

“Mr Governor equally renewed his earlier appeal and warning that, anyone or group of persons found or caught doing or masterminding any further breakdown of law and order to truncate the level of peace being gradually achieved in the two communities will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

