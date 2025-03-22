Ifon-Ilobu: Adeleke assures warring communities of speedy restoration of peace

Governor Ademola Adeleke has assured the people of Ilobu and Ifon communities that speedy conflict resolution steps are being taken to restore peace even as he directed the emergency service agency to activate its operations.

Responding to a Save Our Soul message from the people of Ilobu and Ifon, Governor Adeleke said his administration has re-strategized on resolving the conflict with multiple peacebuilding options which are being unveiled and implemented.

“I assure the people of Ilobu and Ifon that I am committed to securing their lives and properties. I have updated the presidency of development in the state. We are on top of the situation”, the governor was quoted as saying.

“Meanwhile, we seek to bring to the attention of the public that old videos of communal conflicts in some parts of Osun state are being circulated by opposition elements to spread false pictures of insecurity in Osun state.

“While the ongoing conflict is regrettable and while all hands are on deck to stop the violence, we inform the public to take note of the activities of fake news merchants who are digging up old videos to discredit the state government.

“The videos being circulated of violence in other towns and villages in Osun are fake news and should be disregarded by the members of the public,” he said.

Governor Ademola Adeleke has stepped up conflict de-escalation moves on Ifon- Ilobu conflict, imposing a 24-hour curfew, mobilising joint security task force and hosting a peace deal between the two warring communities.

