Ifo trader’s death: Police make arrests, appeal for calm

The Divisional Police Officer, Ifo in Ogun, Kamorudeen Olabisi, has confirmed that several arrests have been made in connection with the killing of Blessing Eze, a trader at Ifo Market, on June 6.

This was made known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abeokuta by Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The arrests were disclosed during a peace meeting convened by the Chairman of Ifo Local Government, Idris Olalekan Kusimo, aimed at calming tensions following the incident.

Olabisi, alongside political leaders, security agencies, representatives of the Olu of Ifo, transport union leaders, members of the Igbo community, and other stakeholders, assured attendees that justice would be served.

He revealed that the individuals involved in the attack, identified as touts, had been apprehended, charged to court, and remanded at the Ilaro Correctional Facility.

He encouraged traders to report any form of extortion, harassment, or violence to security agencies, assuring the public that investigations were ongoing and that more arrests were likely.

Kusimo also announced that a full-scale investigation had been launched to uncover the circumstances surrounding the killing of Eze.

He condemned the act, describing it as a grave departure from the peaceful values of the Ifo community.

He assured the people that all those responsible would be brought to justice.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and the entire Igbo community, and expressed appreciation to the governor for his timely intervention in restoring peace.

Speaking at the meeting, Monday Chukwuji, from the Office of the Special Assistant to the governor on Inter-Ethnic Affairs, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to resolving the crisis and promoting inter-ethnic harmony.

High Chief Theophilus Ikpeghibum, the Babaloja of Ndi’gbo Traders, commended Kusimo’s peace efforts but called for an immediate end to illegal fee collections and extortion by market miscreants.

Chief Tijani Adesina, representing the Olu of Ifo, described the Igbo community as peaceful and integral to Ifo society.

He condemned the attack and assured that the palace was taking steps to eliminate criminal elements in the market area.

Also speaking, Willy Okonkwo, Eze Ndi’gbo of Ogun, praised Kusimo for his leadership in de-escalating tensions and encouraged Igbo traders in Ifo Market to remain peaceful and maintain good relations with the host community.

He also commended the state governor for his ongoing developmental efforts across the state.

