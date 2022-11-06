Ifeanyi Adeleke: Police speak on reported arrest of Nollywood actress

The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to reports that it had in its custody popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus.

The Eagle Online recalls that she was mentioned in connection with the death of Ifeanyi, son of Davido and Chioma.

Badmus was reported to have been in the home of the Adelekes in Banana Island, Lagos State at the time Ifeanyi reportedly drowned in the swimming pool in the house.

She was also said to have been the first person to give a hint about the death on the social media.

But reacting to the report that she has been arrested, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said this was far from the truth.

Hundeyin, who spoke with newsmen on Saturday, said: “The story is false.

“Nothing like that happened.”

Hundeyin, who said sutopsy had confirmed that Ifeanyi died from drowning, said only two domestic staff of the Adelekes are being held by the police.

He said: “The two suspects are still with us.

“The autopsy has been concluded.

“The autopsy confirmed that he (Ifeanyi) died by drowning.”

On whether the two principal suspects will be charged in court, Hundeyi said: “I don’t want to preempt that.

“The investigation is still ongoing.”





