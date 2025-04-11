Ife indigenes seek justice for family of APC Director killed by kidnappers

Ife indigenes in Osun State under the aegis of Ife Development Board have demanded for justice for the Director of Administration of the All Progressives Congress, Kunle Adeniyi, who was killed by kidnappers in Northern Nigeria.

The demand was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the President of the Ife Development Board, Gbenga Adefaye.

Adefaye said in the statement: “The Ife Development Board is saddened by the news of the tragic death of Hon Kunle Adeniji, a dedicated public servant and community leader who lost his life in a kidnappers’ den in Northern Nigeria.

He was until his demise, the Director of Administration at APC Headquarters.“Like members of his family, friends and associates, the Ife community had hoped with silent prayers that our dear compatriot would finally regain his freedom and return to us after his harrowing experience in the hands of his abductors. But alas, we were only met with the truly devastating news of his death today.

This indeed is a dark day in the annals of our community.“As a mark of respect and tribute to his remarkable contributions to the advancement of Ife, the Board has declared a three-day mourning period for this illustrious patriot, starting tomorrow. Consequently, the Board will suspend all activities and engagements during the period.

“As we mourn his shocking and heartbreaking death, we proudly remember his legacy of service, leadership and dedication to community and national development. As a founding member of the National Ife Descendants Students Association in the 1980s, he played a pivotal role in establishing this organization which has since become a cornerstone of our community’s development.

He then rose to serve as the Chairman, Ife Central Local Government during which his leadership skills and commitment to public service earned him the endearment and enduring respect of all and sundry. Prior to this, he had served meritoriously as Administrative Officer of the Obafemi Awolowo University where his expertise and work ethic made him a valuable asset to the institution.

His last port of service before he fell victim of the murderous gang in Abuja was as the Director of Administration of the nation’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress.“The kidnap and eventual death of such a highly placed official of the ruling party in the vice grip of his abductors is a sad commentary on the diminished state of safety of ordinary Nigerians.

It is a stark reminder of the embarrassing security challenges facing our country and the imperative need for the nation’s leadership to urgently review and restrategize its fight against kidnappers, bandits and other terrorists who appear bent on bringing Nigeria to her knees.

“We hereby demand and fervently hope that the perpetrators of this dastardly act will be diligently fished out and made to face the full consequences of their evil deeds.“On behalf of all concerned stakeholders, the Ife Development Board extends its deepest condolences to Hon. Adeniji’s immediate family, his extensive network of friends and colleagues as well as all sons and daughters of Ife.

“May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus even as He consoles his loved ones and the entire Ife community as we go through this difficult period of grief.“Meanwhile, a condolence register has been opened at the Oba Okunade Sijuwade Memorial Hall, Enuwa, Ile-Ife to enable all express our profound condolences.”

