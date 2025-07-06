If you win second term, there’ll be attempt to remove you, Primate Ayodele tells Tinubu

The Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned President Bola Tinubu that if he wins a second term in office, there will be forces that will attempt to take him out of power.

This was revealed at the launch of his annual book of prophecy, titled: “Warnings To The Nations (2025/2026),” on Saturday in his church in Isolo, Lagos.

The prophet made it known that some top army officers would be paid to interfere with Tinubu’s government if he gets a second term, as those against him would go to any length to see that he doesn’t return to office.

He said: “Some army officers will be paid to arrange how to interfere in Tinubu’s government.

“If he eventually wins the second term, they will use everything to take him out of power, including an attempted coup.”

In the same vein, Primate Ayodele warned President Tinubu to carefully check the security operatives around him, while recommending changing them as he foresees an attack against him.

He said: “I see an attempt to take power from him in an unconstitutional manner.

“So, God warns him to take his personal safety very seriously.

“What I saw was coup-like, and tension everywhere.”

Furthermore, while speaking about Tinubu’s personality from the spiritual angle, Primate Ayodele described him as a reincarnation of someone great, while comparing him to former Nigerian leaders.

He added: “Tinubu is a replica of the greatness of both Tafawa Balewa and Awolowo and he is more than them.

“He is not an ordinary being; he is like a poison that you can’t eat and get away with alive, and he is more spiritual than Obasanjo and others, but many politicians don’t understand these mysteries about him.”

