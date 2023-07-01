If you think I am doing guess work, go and do yours – Primate Elijah Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said that he is a newsmaker.

The clergyman stated this in an exclusive interview with The Eagle Online.

He said, “If I am going on the street and you see me doing something strange, you will pick it.

“So, if I am not in the news, how would get the world informed.

“And to make the world informed, when it comes to prophecy, so, I don’t know what people mean by controversy.

“I have never gotten angry with any of my critics.

“I love critics so well.

“They are part of the people who makes me work hard.

“I have been doing this for the past 29 years.

“So, I am not bothered about it.

“If anyone is saying I am guessing well they should go and do their own.

Speaking on comments that he follows news trends to predict what happens.

Primate noted that his product is prophecy and he needs to be informed to be prepared for when God gives him a message.

He said, “I have a product and I have a service.

“My product is prophecy.

“When Madrid and Man City wanted to play, I said whoever that wins between them will go for world cup.

“I told Madrid what he should do to win.

“I am not a footballer but at this particular time, I told them not to allow the game to extend to extra time because they will miss it.

“If you are a football analyst, go and do your own.

“If you don’t know anything, will God inform you?

“If I don’t know anything, will God inform me of anything? No.

“If I say president of Germany when he is called Vice Chancellor or when I say president of United Kingdom.

“Is there something as such?

“So, when you are not educated you can’t know.

“It is what I know and I read.

“I am educated.

“When God says I should warn the president of Tanzania of their economy, and then I say who is the president of Tanzania.

“And I say man when it is woman.

“When you don’t read, you can never be informed.

“Trend or no trend, you just follow that trend and make your own prophecy.”

On bringing his family into his ministry, the Primate said, “In the ministry of Jesus, where is his wife?

“When His mother went to him, he told her that

“In my own, where is Prophet Elijah’s wife? Where is Prophet Isaiah’s wife? I have never seen the wife and the husband in my own case.

“I don’t know anything about somebody who is your wife, or your children.

“If I die today, someone else will take over.

“I have three successors and I have not started grooming them yet.

“When I start grooming them, it is when I know that I am ready to go.

“And these successors are not my blood at all.

“The church is not registered in my name because it is not Babatunde’s own.

“It is registered in the name of the organisation called INRI.

“God just used me at this present time to lead, so, I don’t believe in my wife, children and church money.

“My wife or son can take church money.

“The issue of keeping church offering in your account is not right in my own opinion.

“Maybe because I didn’t attend theology school so that’s why I don’t do that.

“My wife and children are not part of this system.

“They operate lime every other members.

“And whenever I need her help.

“I will ask her privately.

“So, I don’t need to expose her.

“I don’t know who you are and I don’t know if you like what I am doing.

“So, if you want to attack me, do it but not my family, it will be too much for me.

“I don’t want it.

“God didnt call me to do it that way.

“This books for the doubting Thomas’ I have done 10,000 comedies and this another 5000.

“From 2020 to 2023 and the other one is from 1994 to 2020.

“If you think that I am doing guess work, go and do yours if you can do it.

“Please go and do yours.

“My book will do the talking.

“In 30 years 50 years people will still read about it.”