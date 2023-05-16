If you have less than N500,000 in your account, you are poor – Daddy Freeze 

Media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has opined that people who have less than N500,000 in their bank accounts are experiencing poverty.
In a recent video message posted on his Instagram page, the OAP emphasised that only individuals residing in rural areas might find it acceptable to have less than ₦500,000 in their accounts.
Furthermore, he asserted that those living in urban areas will consistently face a low quality of life if their account balance falls below ₦500,000.
He said, “If you don’t have ₦500k cash in all your accounts joined together, you are living in poverty unless you live in a village. If you live in Port Harcourt, Lagos or Abuja, and you have less than ₦500k, you will live a substandard life.”