If you have less than N500,000 in your account, you are poor – Daddy Freeze 

Media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has opined that people who have less than N500,000 in their bank accounts are experiencing poverty.

In a recent video message posted on his Instagram page, the OAP emphasised that only individuals residing in rural areas might find it acceptable to have less than ₦‎500,000 in their accounts.

Furthermore, he asserted that those living in urban areas will consistently face a low quality of life if their account balance falls below ₦‎500,000.

He said, “If you don’t have ₦‎500k cash in all your accounts joined together, you are living in poverty unless you live in a village. If you live in Port Harcourt, Lagos or Abuja, and you have less than ₦‎500k, you will live a substandard life.”