If you don’t want your children to be like who you vote for, change your mind — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has given his account on the prayer Bishop Samuel 1 Olumakinde of Maranatha Lord Cometh Ministries, Ibadan, Oyo State made for his congregation in respect of the upcoming presidential election in Nigeria.

Recall that The Eagle Online reported that Olumakinde left his congregation speechless with his prayer during a sermon.

He prayed that their children will have the character of the person they intend to vote for in the election.

According to Obasanjo, after watching the video, he said to himself that here are people who don’t want their children to be like the person they want to vote for because they are extremely wicked and unpatriotic.

He stated that he will return to the video of the clergyman praying for his congregation and say that if Nigerians won’t like their children to be like the person they want to vote for, then they should change their minds.

