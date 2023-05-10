If offered FCT Minister in Tinubu’s government, I won’t accept – El-Rufai

The governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai says he won’t accept to work as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory even if the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu appoints him for the role.

El-Rufai played a key role in the emergence of Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress and his electoral victory in February 2023.

The outgoing governor of Kaduna State was very vocal about the need for a power shift from the North to the South. This gave rise to speculations that he’ll either serve as Chief of Staff or FCT Minister in Tinubu’s government.

But the governor, who served as the minister of the FCT under Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration has dissociated himself from the speculations, saying he won’t serve the country in that capacity again.

While speaking at a policy conversation and book launch in Abuja Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the governor said he had left the FCT job for good and he’s not looking back to get it again.

He said, “I have done my job, I’m done, I don’t look back. In fact when I left FCT, the only time I visited FCT was in 2016 when my secondary school classmate was appointed the minister and he said he wanted to see me, so I went there.

“Once I leave a job, I don’t look back. If I leave Kaduna in 19 days, I will only visit if it becomes necessary. So, I don’t think about the FCT. I’ve done my bit. I don’t comment on the performance of those that came after me.

“Even if offered, I’m not coming to Abuja. As I say, I never repeat class and there are many young people I know that I can recommend that would do even better job than I did as minister of FCT.”

He, therefore, advised that a young man or woman should be appointed for the role.