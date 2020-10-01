Veteran Nollywood actress and musician, Onyeka Onwenu, has said she will be returning to the South East if Nigeria disintegrates.

Speaking at a virtual pre-book launch briefing ahead of the release of her book: “My Father’s Daughter,” which is scheduled to be released on October 1, the entertainer urged people from the South East to develop the region, while pointing out that they have been marginalised for a long time.

Onwenu said: “It doesn’t take away whatever you are doing in Lagos, Abuja or Port Harcourt, you are free to live and do business wherever you are, but remember back home, we are being marginalised for a long time.

“And our people have always done things for themselves.

“We built the Imo Airport.

“I was part of the process.

“It remains the only airport in the country that was built by the citizens and handed over to the Federal Government.

“My father went to school abroad, people in his home town collected money and supported him.

“That’s how we do things, we are communal people.

“So, I’m not afraid to go back home.

“If that happens (referring to Nigeria breaking up), I will go back to the South East because I want to go back home.

“And even if we don’t split, I want to do so much there.”

On her marriage to a Yoruba Muslim, Onwenu urged Nigerians to let go of tribalism and focus on the positive values inherent in the different ethnic groups in the country.

Onwenu added: “We are blessed with the richness of our culture and everyone should see themselves as one and not let divisions break the country.”