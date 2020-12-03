Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said though he had nothing against the Aare Ona Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, but if he feels there is any issue to settle among them, he will have to do it in his house in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo spoke against the background the purported resolution of the difference between him and Adams on Wednesday at the Lagos home of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

In a statement by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo said his attention had been drawn to some publications reporting an acclaimed reconciliation between himself and Adams at the residence of Adebanjo in Lagos on Wednesday.

He added: “It is true that I paid a personal visit to Chief Ayo Adebanjo at his residence in Lekki Phase 1 on December 2, 2020 and I met Gani Adams there.

“I have no quarrel with Gani Adams, but for his past way of life which was not in accord with my standards and principles.

“I have in the past, both in government and out of government, refused to grant Gani’s request to visit me.

“If at all anybody feels I have a quarrel with him or her that needs reconciliation, such reconciliation will, no doubt, take place in my residence in Abeokuta only.”