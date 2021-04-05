The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said that no Nigerian deserves to be in the country’s prisons.

Kanu said this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, after armed men suspected to be members of the IPOB and Eastern Security Network attacked the Imo State Police Command and Nigeria Correctional Centre, both in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

No fewer than 1,650 inmates and detainees were freed from both places.

The IPOB leader based his stance on the treatment received by some groups whom he said are set free and rehabilitated after they are arrested by authorities.

Kanu tweeted: “If Miyetti Allah terror herdsmen & other murderous #Fulani groups, including Boko Haram insurgents, can be arrested, freed and rehabilitated by this neo-colonial Fulanised @NGRPresident, then no single soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria. If you know you know! #UGM.”