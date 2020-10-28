The Islamic Movement in Nigeria on Tuesday said if its Leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, dies in detention, President Muhammadu Buhari would be held responsible.

The Secretary, Academic Forum of the IMN, Abdullahi Musa, made the remark in Abuja during a press briefing.

Musa said: “Considering these developments, we wish to make it clear that General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) along with his stooges will be held responsible for whatever happens to our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.

“We condemn the continuous detention of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenah, despite their health condition and several court orders against it.

“We will continue to protest, demanding their immediate and unconditional release.”

According to Musa, injustice kills a nation piecemeal, no matter the avowal of its purported strength by its rulers.

He said: “It makes a nation looks like a shadow of itself, losing grounds against what is more of a frankensteins monster than ordinary crooks whose outlawry’s had made folk heroes.

“No nation can survive the consequences of its injustices. A nation whose injustice encroachment leads its powers that are to monger rumours merely dances on the edge of a precipice.”

According to Musa, rumour had it on October 24, 2020 that El-Zakzaky was either in a state of critical illness or a state worse than ever before.

He added: “But a visit by his only surviving son, Mohammed, revealed that although the Sheikh and his wife are suffering from many life-threatening health challenges as a result of multiple injuries in their bodies, the couple are yet alive.”

He said what the duo needed was proper medical attention “not virulent rumour-mongering which is bad and unacceptable, particularly when spread by those in authority”.