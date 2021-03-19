The Kano State Police Command on Friday said its men diffused an Improvised Explosive Device in a bush at Aujirawa village in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Isma’ila Dikko, confirmed this in a statement by the spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna.

Dikko said the command received a report on the discovery of an object suspected to be an IED in the area.

He said the command deployed personnel of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit, who cordoned the area and diffused the device.

He said: “The CP instructed a team of Explosive Ordinance Disposal led by CSP Haruna Isma’il to move to the scene.

“The team after cordoning the area discovered and diffused the IED successfully

“Investigation has since commenced.”

While advising the residents of the state to be vigilant and wary of suspicious objects, Dikko urged them to report suspicious persons and movements to security agencies.