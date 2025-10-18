IDRW: Olori Afolabi launches Network of Women in Rural Areas with financial aid 

Olori Janet Afolabi, the CNN award winning journalist and Queen of Apomu Kingdom in Osun State, has launched the “Network of Women in Rural Areas” as part of activities to celebrate rural women and provide a platform for them to access financial support to boost their petty businesses.

The launch took place on October 15, at the Alapomu Palace Hall, Apomu, headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State.

Olori Afolabi in her welcome speech at the event said participating women will have access to no-interest loans to grow their small businesses and expand their economic prospects.

The financial support is expected to enable them to increase their income, improve their livelihoods, and contribute to the economic development of their communities.

She said: “I am committed to supporting women in rural areas.

“This Network is a testament of my commitment to promoting women economic empowerment and reducing poverty in rural communities.”

Christiana Akinlabu, the Otun Iyalode of Apomu, a high ranking Chief and member of the Apomu Market Development Committee, said the launch is a welcome development for women in rural areas who face major challenges in accessing financial support.

Akinlabu described the initiative as a significant step in promoting women’s enterprise.

She said: “It will have a positive impact on the lives of women and their families.”

Many of the women who attended the event were given the no interest loan.

They also got different gift items.

Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, the Alapomu of Apomu, in his goodwill message to the women asked them to use the money for the purpose for which they got it.

Oba Afolabi also enjoined them not to default when it is time to repay the loan.