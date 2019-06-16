The better chances in the second half fell to the Nigerians with Samuel Chukwueze’s close range shot blocked with a last ditch tackle and substitute Oghenekaro Etebo’s free kick on the edge of the box rattling the cross bar.

The last time Senegal picked up a win against Nigeria was 17 years ago at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations in Mali; it ended 2-1 in the semifinals.

Despite the defeat, Nigeria still hold a better head to head record against Senegal [7 wins, 6 Draws, 5 Losses] , although Aliou Cissé’s men are currently ranked Africa’s best team.

Three-time African champions, Super Eagles of Nigeria, lost their last Total Africa Cup of Nations build up match to the Teranga Lions of Senegal in Ismailia on Sunday.A defensive mix up in the 20th minute exposed the Eagles’ defence and Idrissa Gueye capitalized on it to score the only goal of the match.Nigeria came close to drawing level on a number of occasions with Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi almost leveling proceedings before the interval.Both coaches, who agreed to the game being played behind closed doors, made good use of the opportunity to make their maximum changes.