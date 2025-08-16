Idris visits Umahi after tour of FG projects in Enugu, Ebonyi

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, and his team on Saturday visited the Minister of Works, David Umahi in Abakaliki, after the tour of projects and town hall meetings with the people in Enugu and Ebonyi States.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, and Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria Malam Ali M. Ali, were with him.

Others were the Directors-General of Voice of Nigeria, Malam Jibrin Ndace; Nigerian Television Authority, Malam Salihu Dembos; Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Dr. Mohammed Bulama; and National Broadcasting Commission, Charlse Ebuebu.

Also, among the entourage were the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council, Dr. Dili Ezughah; President, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Dr. Ike Neliaku; President, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Alhassan Yahaya; and President, Radio, Television and Theatre Workers Union of Nigeria, Emeka Kalu.

NAN also reports that while in Enugu, Idris and his team inspected the ongoing works at the Enugu-Port Harcourt Federal Road, dualisation works on Enugu-Abakaliki Road, and many other projects.

Also in Ebonyi State, the Minister inspected the Abakaliki-Afikpo Road, Ebonyi sections of the Enugu-Abakaliki Road, Trans-Saharan Superhighway, and many others.

The minister also had town hall meetings with the people of Enugu in Enugu State and Ebonyi in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

