Qatar has donated $50,000 for the construction of an education learning centre at Wassa Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Abuja.

The Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Nigeria, Mubarak AlMuhannadi, made the donation on Tuesday in Abuja when Senator Basheer Mohammed, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, paid him a visit.

AlMuhannadi said the donation was to support the activities of the commission in providing succour to “people of concern” in Nigeria.

According to him, the State of Qatar will continue to support the commission in all its endeavours toward giving succour to displaced people, as well as making them self-reliant that would make them to live a dignified life.

“We will partner with the commission in the areas of resettling displaced persons, setting up education learning centres, making them self-reliant or giving them back their lives of dignity,” AlMuhannadi added.

On his part, Mohammed expressed appreciation for the generous donation that would be used to construct a learning centre at the IDPs camp.

He pledged that the commission would ensure transparency in the use of the donated fund.

He said: “The learning centre will provide a comprehensive learning programme, including numeracy, literacy, as well as vocational and life skills training to displaced children, adolescents and young people.

“The centre will also be used to provide an integrated health education and psychosocial support service,.”

He further thanked Qatar and the embassy for their continuous interest and support toward the work of the commission and its pledge to support the construction of housing units in four states.

Mohammed listed the benefiting states as Katsina, Zamfara, Borno and Cross River under the commission’s “Resettlement Cities Project”.

He recalled that the commission was allocated 50 hectares in each of the four states for the construction of 600 housing units of two-bedrooms in each state.

Primary health care centres, schools, security outposts, worship houses, skills acquisition centres, markets and adjoining farmlands would also be put up for the use of the displaced people.