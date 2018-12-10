IDPs protest in Ebonyi, demand for end of hostilities that claimed many lives

No fewer than 1500 Internally Displaced Persons on Monday staged a peaceful protest at an IDPs camp in Ekoli-Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The protesters were displaced persons from land dispute in Biasi Local Government Area of Cross River, who sought refuge in the neighbouring Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The IDPs mainly from Urugbam community in Biasi Local Lovernment Area of Cross River protested for over three hours at the camp in Amangwu, Ekoli-Edda.

They were demanding for immediate action to end the hostilities that had claimed many lives.

They lamented that the government of Cross River and Biasi Local Government had not done enough to take care of their welfare in the camp in terms of providing them with foodstuffs, clothing and other necessary essentials.

They appealed to the Federal Government to urgently address the boundary disputes that had led to the incessant attacks on the Urugbam people by their sister communities in Erei, Biasi Local Government Area of Cross River.

Dr Eni-Uduma Chima, Chairman of Afikpo South Local Government Area who addressed the protesters, appealed to them to remain calm, assuring that Ebonyi and Cross River governments were working hard to return them to their homes.

Chima who regretted the attacks and killings said that nothing could justify the killing of any human being.

He assured the IDPs that the Ebonyi Government and the local government authorities would do their best to ensure that they were adequately provided for.

Chima who later addressed journalists, said that the over 1500 IDPs in Ekoli-Edda, were a segment of the displaced members of the Urugbam people who took refuge in the local government area, stressing that there were two additional camps hosting the IDPs in Ohafia, Abia state .

He said: “What you are seeing here is just a cross section of the community and as they are here they are equally a burden to us.

“The wounded I have personally taken to hospital and they are littered in many hospitals.

“As they are here, they are in Amangwu in Ohafia, they in Okunu Ohafia and they are in so many places in their numbers.

“What I have told the traditional rulers within the council is that once people from Urugbam come to take refuge in their communities that they should take them in, they should not reject them.

“Those who need medical attention, they should give them and write their names and phone numbers and bring to me so that I can make that available both to the government and security agencies so that they will know that we have a burden such as this.”

Meanwhile, Moses Eghun, an IDP and chairman of the Urugbam community in diaspora, described the attack on the community as ‘unprovoked’ and an attempt to annihilate the Urugbam people by their sister communities.

He called on the Federal Government to wade into the crisis to stop further killings of his people.

According to him, NIFOR palm oil settlement was established by the government of Eastern Nigeria under late Chief Michael Okpara in the 1960s.

He said that Urugbam, Egbor and Abanwam and seven other communities donated parcels of land hosting the defunct NIFOR palm oil settlement.

Eghun said that in March, Egbor people allegedly sold the settlement to a businessman, Chief Felix Chima, owner of African Stone Works Nigeria Limited without the consent of the other communities.

He said that the development sparked off discontentment among the Urugbam people, who brought the issue before the government of Cross River and later to Federal Government.

He said that Egbor community purportedly violated the peace agreement reached after series of negotiations involving all the parties to the dispute.

He said that some resolutions reached were that communities involved in the ownership of the land where the defunct NIFOR palm oil settlement now Erei Farm provided for joint harvesting and sharing of proceeds from the settlement.

The resolution also barred the African Stone Works Nigeria Limited from carrying out any business activities in the settlement.

He said: “Egbor people instead of obeying the resolution conspired with the Abanwem community to attack the Urugbam people.

“We have been sacked from our homes and I am appealing to relevant government institutions to end the crisis.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the latest attack on Urugbam community took place on Sunday, December 2.