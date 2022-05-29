Idol Season 7/Headies Awards: How artistes, social media ‘hawkers’ bicker, throw punches over winners, losers  

After weeks of slugging it out on stage with 12 other contestants to earn fan’s votes, 21-year-old Progress Chukwuyem emerged the winner of the Nigerian Idol Season 7.

Since his emergence as winner May 22, fans of the TV show have continued to praise the Delta-born singer, songwriter, performer and music minister.

In his appreciation message, Progress tweeted; “I want to say a very very Big thank you to everyone here. It’s so unreal!! The feeling is overwhelming. Team progress we did it. I love love love everyone one of you so much. #NigerianIdol #Teamprogress”.

There were, however, arguments about how beneficial reality TV shows are to Nigerians.

While some social media users argued on which TV show is most educative, some said that the attention given to the shows by youths will be helpful if diverted into politics.

@Olasehimdetunji tweeted, “I really wish the attention youths give to BBNaija and Nigerian Idol will be put to test in Nigeria politics, the narrative will change.”

Also, Michael Collins Ajereh, Nigerian record producer, popularly known as Don Jazzy, gave someone N1million after a Twitter user appealed for the funds.

EbubeNna @Grace_ undiluted tagged Don Jazzy and Davido in a tweet saying, “I’m making this tweet to appeal to you to help my former teacher. He was my teacher from SS1 to SS3, and despite having just one leg, he never missed a class once. He wasn’t just a teacher to us, he was a guide, a father and even offered us free jamb tutorials.”

Shortly after the tweet, Don Jazzy showed a receipt of N1million transferred to the account of the said teacher.

On Monday, lovers of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show were elated after organisers announced the start date for the reunion show.

The reunion show is where all hidden secrets from previous edition, Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye”, are unveiled to the fans, while the 26 former housemates share their opinions and also get a chance to clarify rumours.

Tuesday was hot on social media, as best friends turned enemies, Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh, an actress, called themselves out after the former was exposed for allegedly hiding from creditors.

Bobrisky later accused Tonto Dikeh of owing him N5 million while Tonto Dikeh replied him saying, “Bobrisky is only obsessed with me and should let go as it’s becoming ridiculous.”

Commenting on their feud, @Brendan_ukagod said,”Everything I know about #Bobrisky and #Tonto, I know against my will!. I feel like this is my Punishment. Can they just get Married?

Since they’re male & female. Senior man should just buy ring and propose. #Brendanukagod”.

On the same day, Grammy-winning Beninese singer, Angelique Kidjo, became the recipient of the Headies Hall of Fame in its 2022 edition.

According to the organizers, the Hall of Fame special recognition was bestowed on an individual of African descent who has made an excellent and “outstanding impact to the African entertainment industry, home and abroad.”

Also budding Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, was celebrated on social media for his double nominations in the 2022 Headies awards.

Portable, a first-time nominee, bagged double nominations in the ‘Best Street—Hop Artiste’ and ‘Rookie of the Year’ categories.

Celebrating his achievements, Portable, on his Instagram page wrote, “I know I worked for this and I know it’s for me based on belief. @the_headies Don Show love, Akoi Grace King 4 ZAzuu, Best Rookie and Best street pop of the year. ZAzuu ZEH, Street Ti Take Over @olamide @poco_lee Kala Wuwa Ika ZEH Nation.”

Politics made it to the social media trends on Wednesday, when the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, was rumoured to have been sacked.

The CBN later refuted the report, saying it was an unfounded rumour.

Also a Nigerian politician, former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, who had declared his interest to contest for the presidential election under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), left for the Labour Party.

Speaking on why he left for Labour Party, Obi said, “I am not desperate to be president. I am desperate to see Nigeria work again, especially for the youths of this country.”

On Thursday, Nigerian female singer, Temitope Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, was spotted in a video smoking what looked like a stick of tobacco.

Tems was seen in the video with Ayra Starr at a poolside in Los Angeles

The video, however, sparked reactions on social media.

@Petergrapgics1 tweeted, “So tems too Dey smoke, wizkid don corrupt my sister in the lord.”

Also, Nigerian sex therapist, Hauwa Mohammed, popularly known as Jaruma, posted a list of people whom she had given money in the past and requested that they return it.

In a post on her Instagram page captioned, “Anyone I ever sent money to, please return it,” Jaruma called out Tacha, a former Big Brother Naija housemate. Ubi Franklin, and some other celebrities.

In what seemed like pay back time on Friday, British Rapper, Stefflon Don, rumoured to have dated Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, hinted on releasing a song to tell her side of their broken relationship.

Showing the preview of the song titled, “First Of All”, on her Instagram page, the song began with a similar tune to Burna Boy’s song, titled “Last Last.”

Stefflon Don later took the post down and subsequently shared posts with captions telling people to mind their business.

Also on Friday, organizers of Headies Award, Smooth Promotions Ltd., petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba over singer Portable’s threat to fellow nominees.

Portable was earlier nominated in two categories of the award, and on May 25, he posted a video on his Instagram page where he allegedly threatened to kill his fellow nominees and the organizers if he didn’t win the award.

On Saturday, the UEFA Champions League made it to the social media trends with hashtags #UCLFinal and #LIVRMA, where the fans of the two football clubs cheered their teams.

Real Madrid eventually won the Champions League, as Brazilian Winger, Vinicius Junior, turned in Fede Valverde’s low cross in the 59th minute to score the only goal of the game as they beat Liverpool 1-0 in Paris to become kings of Europe for the 14th time.

NAN recalls that Real Madrid also recently secured its 35th La Liga title after a 4-0 home win over Espanyol.

Real Madrid won with two goals from Rodrygo and one goal each from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.