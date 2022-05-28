Idimogu scores zero as he loses Oshodi APC Assembly primaries

Lagos State House of Assembly member representing Oshodi-Isolo constituency 11, Jude Idimogu, did not poll any vote at the state’s All Progressives Congress House of Assembly primaries held on Saturday in Lagos.

His greatest challenger, Oladipo Ajomale, polled 30 votes from the 30 party delegates to emerge winner of the poll.

Returning Officer, Yinka Fagbile, however, said that the onus of the announcement and declaration of the winner of the exercise rested on the executives of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ajomale expressed satisfaction with the result of the primary elections and promised a better representation at the house of assembly.

He thanked his supporters for standing behind him.

NAN reports that Idimogu first took a shot at the state assembly in 2015 when he emerged the first Igboman to be elected into the legislative chamber in Lagos State.

In 2019, he was re-elected for another term.