IDF condemns Ikere bank robbery, urges federal, state governments to beef up security 

The Ikere Development Forum, a think-tank group and an umbrella body for all Ikere Indigenes worldwide, has condemned the security breach and violent bank robbery that took place in Ikere, Ekiti State on December 13, 2023.

Two commercial banks were attacked by the armed robbers in the incident on Wednesday.

The robbery incident brought social and economic activities to an abrupt end leading to the death of three security personnel of Amotekun.

The group in a statement condemned the slow response of security agencies, especially the police, in responding to the dastardly act that claimed innocent lives.

The Forum said it was “sad how the State and the Federal government have left a local government without any functional police station since arsonists burnt down the two divisional police stations in the town during the ENDSARS protest in 2020.

“We are sad that our beloved community was violently attacked by armed robbers on a day that has been tagged a Black Wednesday.

“This is the second time the peaceful community will be attacked by daredevil robbers who came to rob commercial banks. Similar violent attack on banks happened in 2011 and left the town without banking activities for months. This new episode will cause social and economic setbacks for our people who will have to bear the pain of travelling to neighbouring communities for their banking transactions.”

The Forum commiserated with the Ogoga of Ikere Kingdom, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado Agirilala II, and the entire community over the tragic occurrence.

It called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji; and Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to “immediately restore full security to Ikere community, fast track the rebuilding of the damaged police stations and ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to justice.

“We call on the relevant security agencies to be alert to their responsibilities and ensure the protection of lives and property of our people in Ikere.

“We urge our people to remain calm, law-abiding, vigilant and support the security agencies in their bid to put an end to such occurrences in our community.”