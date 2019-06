Former West Bromwich Albion forward Brown Ideye has joined Greek Super League side, Aris Thessaloniki FC.

Aris and Ideye announced the deal on social media on Thursday: Officially an @ARIS__FC Player.

The 2013 AFCON winner returns to Greece where he once featured and was league champion with Olympiacos between 2015 and 2017.

Last season Ideye was on loan at La Liga sider Malaga where he made 13 appearances.