Identity of Nigerian who died aboard EgyptAir unveiled as family, airline speak

The identity of the lady who died aboard an EgyptAir flight to the United Kingdom via Cairo, the Egyptian capital, has been unveiled.

This came amid statements from her family and Egypt Air, which confirmed the death on the first leg of her flight.

The deceased, identified as Remilekun Toyosi Meshioye, left Lagos via Cairo aboard EgyptAir at 2pm on Monday.

In a statement by Meshioye’s elder sister, Olufunmilola Olaniyi-Alabi, she said they became worried after they did not hear from her and with the Customer Centre of EgyptAir not responding to calls, adding: “It was only once that a man picked the call that we put through to EgyptAir Region Office in London and he said the London office is not aware of what happened and they don’t have information to share with us.

“So we were left with no choice but to report to the UK Police Department on Wednesday and they later confirmed to us that our sister was not in the UK.

“They advised us to contact Cairo or Lagos airports.

“We contacted the agent who sold the ticket to her and the agent sent us proof that she did not board the plane going to Heathrow from Cairo.”

Olaniyi-Alabi said it was at this point that they intensified their efforts as regards trying to get in touch with Egypt Air, adding: “Myself (Elder sister to Remilekun) and my husband reside in Leeds, UK later travelled to London (Heathrow) on Wednesday night to get to London on Thursday morning and we demanded to see the Egypt Air regional manager in their London office who made some calls on Thursday afternoon in her office to their Cairo office.”

Speaking in a statement on Friday, EgyptAir said Meshioye reported sick when she arrived at the transit area of the Cairo International Airport.

The airport quarantine department was called to check her, after which she was recommended to be hospitalised before she later passed away.

EgyptAir said: “The Airport authorities cleared and stamped her into the country and transferred to hospital.

“Nigerian embassy in Cairo was contacted (Mr Tarek from the public relations department) and was informed about the case.”

The airline said the procedure to evacuate the body back home would be provided by the Nigerian Embassy in Cairo.