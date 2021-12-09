Identities of Lagos students killed by truck revealed

The identities of the secondary school school students killed by a truck driver in Lagos State on Tuesday have been unveiled.

The Ojodu Local Council Development Association revealed the identities of the students in a statement on Wednesday.

The students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu Junior Grammar School and Omole Junior High School, all of Grammar School Bus Stop, Ojodu, had closed for the day around 2pm when the truck ran over them.

In the statement titled: “Events of fatal motor/pedestrian accident at Ojodu involving students,” the Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area, Olusegun Odunmbaku, claimed that two students died while 12 others were injured.

Odunmbaku said: “Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, two students were confirmed dead on the spot. The identity of the deceased is revealed below: 1. Adedoyin Adebayo; 2. Akpolebi Israel.

“Asides from the two deceased, seven females and five males totaling 12 victims also sustained varying degrees of injuries.”

The statement reads in full: “Yesterday, December 7, 2021, at about 02:15 pm, a DAF truck with Registration No. APP 438 YA driven by one ‘Bolaji Kabiru’ rammed into some pedestrians at Grammar School Bus Stop along Ogunnusi Road later identified as students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu Junior Grammar School, Omole Junior High School.

“Corpses of the dead students have been evacuated with the support of officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps and were deposited at the Morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

“As of now, we can confirm that all the injured students are in stable conditions and are receiving medical attention at the following Hospitals,

• God’s Apple City Hospital, Ojodu Berger

• Royan Hospital, Aina Street Ojodu

• St. Michael Hospital, Ojodu

• Lagos State Emergency Hospital, Toll Gate, Ojota.

“The erring driver has been apprehended and is in police custody.

“However, the angry students who were later joined by hoodlums set the accidented vehicle ablaze, vandalised the Ojodu Police Station, operational vehicles of the men of Nigeria Police Force, the Vehicle Inspection Service, and some private articulated vehicles along Ogunnusi road.

“My heart is broken for the families and friends of students who lost their lives in this horrible accident. This is a devastating tragedy, my thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the horrible accident.

“My heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families. May God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. While I give assurances that justice will be done, we have also commenced proper examination and analysis of the survivors.

“I implore us all to maintain the peace and remain calm, rather than take to wanton destruction of properties and facilities let us remember the bereaved families in prayer, allow the police to carry out a thorough investigation, and avoid seeking self-help.

“I appeal that we respect the family’s privacy. There’s a need for calm at this trying time.”