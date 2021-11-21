Identify your strategy for competitive edge, by Ola Emmanuel

Need for fund, patronages, good employees, and proximity to market on one side, contemporary businesses still have other strategic needs to enable them realise their full potentials. The following need areas are strategic to sustainable business in a cost-driven economy that Nigeria has turned to. The first is the need to belong to an effective business movement. This is followed by the need for constant intervention activities as may be required by the business from time to time.

Beside the above, a business that is operating in a harsher and/or very toxic environment cannot afford to operate as a mono-product business. While the business is running on its strength, it must of necessity embrace the needs for collaborative alternative incomes. There is also the need for sustainable capacity development and access to customized learning programmes. In the like manner is the need for mentoring and constant relationship and meeting with leading business minds for sharpening of business countenance, the need for linkages and the need for accessibility and penetrations of remote markets, the need for affiliations and professional guidance, the need to discuss business challenges credibly and confidentially with those who can make things happen as well as the need to engage in policy advocacy that can affect the business and its operating industry positively. A lone ranging or a solo run in business may not deliver all these important needs to you if you don’t take the right step.

What is the import of the above? Doing business today has gone beyond just opening of a shop and waiting for customers to come. No matter what type of business you are doing, you will always have competitors. With ever-dynamic globalised economy, you are not just competing with businesses in your area, but all over the world. The flexibility and ease of conducting business online means business owners are faced with numerous and ever-growing competition. Stiffer competition means you need to be in the thick of the action with capacity to influence and play significant part in how the industry or the sector runs. Therefore, it is very necessary you belong to a business movement, a trade group or a business network that will provide a wide variety of tailor-made benefits designed to help you grow your business and become a better business person. Such a platform should offer numerous resources to support you and your business to excel personally and in business, because the collective force of the platform will help take you to the next level. Building relationships create good business. When a consumer is making the decision of whom to do business with, they feel more comfortable doing business with someone they can trust; therefore relationships matter.

Once your business stabilises, you will be confronted with some new challenges. You have to think about expanding your business connections or you may be looking to connect with other small- and large-business owners for one reason or the other. You will need to meet entrepreneurs who are ready to share their experiences and best practices from time to time. The easiest place to find this readily available and almost cost-free is by belonging to a business platform that offers these connections, tools and resources you need to reach the next level in your entrepreneurial journey.

The point I am driving home in this piece is that once you have made up your mind not to become another ‘has-been’ in business, you must exercise good courage, humility and resilience to change your circle of influence and identify with platforms that help build you further to make you achieve more with lesser efforts.

Ola Emmanuel is a business planning and cooperative consultant.