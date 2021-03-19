Wife of Bishop Faith Idahosa of the Church of God Mission International, Rev. Laurie Idahosa, has apologised to Pete Edochie after she stated that the veteran Nollywood actor’s mother was a victim of rape and child bride following his statement about the marriage of his parents.

Idahosa had reacted to the recent interview granted by Edochie where he disclosed that his dad, who was a 40-year-old, married his mum when she was a 15-year-old and that she was shy all through their marriage.

Edochie said: “My mother was not educated.

“She was not in love with my father.

“My father was almost 40 when his uncle told him it was time he got married.

“He told them to get a wife for him.

“My uncle went out to a neighbouring village and told them the teacher wanted to get married.

“The women came out.

“He looked around and picked one and that was it.

“He brought this 15-year-old who didn’t have the courage to look at my father.

“She gave him 10 children and was still shy.

“Seven boys and three girls.”

Idahosa was disgusted by his comment and stated that his mother was a child bride who was raped.

She said: “How can he laugh about her being shy?

“Oga, she was not shy.

“She was a victim of rape and was a child bride.

“She wasn’t respectful of his age, she was afraid for her life.

“Know the difference and adjust this story… start telling the truth!”

However the Clergywoman has tendered an apology for her comment, stating that it was misinterpreted.

She said: “I am Pastor Laurie Idahosa, and I would like to render a sincere apology to Chief Pete Edochie and his family for the comment I made on a post on Instagram.

“It was never intended to cause you any embarrassment or harm.

“Infact when I realised that it could be interpreted differently from what I intended to communicate, I quickly deleted the post but unfortunately it was screen grabbed and it became a trending topic.

“I want to wish you well Sir, and wish your family well.

“My sincere apologies for any embarrassment it may have felt by my comment.

“God bless you.”