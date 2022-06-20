ID Africa reveals date for NET Honours People’s Choice Awards 2022

ID Africa, owners of the Nigerian Entertainment Today (Netng), has announced that the sixth edition of NET Honours Awards, one of the world’s most prestigious audience data-based awards, will hold on Friday, July 1, 2022, with the introduction of 15 new voting categories.

NET Honours, which debuted during the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive) in 2013 as a special recognition award, is presented to deserving individuals in the Nigerian entertainment industry based on audience data from ID Africa’s media channels. In 2016, it evolved into the NET Honours People’s Choice Awards. Then in 2020, the awards went virtual due to the pandemic, reaching over 10 million people worldwide.

“NET Honours provides useful data on popular culture trends and the interests of urban youth in Africa. The platform is a valuable source of insights for brands, organisations and governments that are trying to understand young Africans and their digital media consumption habits,” says Femi Falodun, the CEO of Info Digital Africa (ID Africa), owners of Netng, Neusroom, 234Star, and Orin.

Awarded based on audience data and engagement from over 10 million internet users reached across Netng’s websites, social media and related channels between June 2021 and May 2022, NET Honours will celebrate musicians, actors, comedians, reality TV stars, social media content creators, stylists, fandoms, and public personalities who are subjects of Nigeria’s most exciting conversations in the year under review.

For the first time, NET Honours will feature 15 new voting categories to give fans more power to choose their favourite celebrities for the awards.

According to the Netng editorial board, this year’s edition of NET Honours will feature 35 categories, including the new voting categories – Most Popular DJ, Most Popular Dancer/Video Vixen, Most Popular Music Producer, Breakout Artiste of the Year – (Comedy), Social Content Creator of the Year, Most Popular Video Director (Music Video/Skit), Most Popular Fandom (Music), Most Popular Fandom (BBNaija), Most Popular Celebrity Stylist, Most Popular Designer, Most Popular Photographer, Breakout Actor of the Year, Breakout Actress of the Year, Breakout Artiste of the Year (Male), Breakout Artiste of the Year (Female).

The nominees for NET Honours Class of 2022 will be unveiled on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 12 pm WAT.

“Last year, we recognised over 70 individuals, reached over 14 million people, and generated over 76 million media impressions in 20 days. We expect to reach an estimated 20 million online audience by July 1, when we announce this year’s winners,” says Michael Orodare, the Editorial Lead at ID Africa.

Owned and operated by ID Africa, Nigerian Entertainment Today (Netng) is the world’s number one source of African entertainment news. In 12 years, Netng has grown from a traditional print outlet to a digital media platform with over 2.5 million active web users and more than one million social media audiences.

Winners from previous editions of NET Honours People’s Choice Awards include Davido, Wizkid, Cardi B, Simi, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Tacha, and Ebuka, among many other celebrities and public figures.