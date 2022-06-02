ICYMI: BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion premieres tonight!

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye viewers and fans across Africa, have patiently been waiting to see all their favourite season 6 housemates again, during the reunion show, where all the juicy details and secrets from the house will be unveiled to the fans. It is also the moment the housemates get to voice their thoughts and opinions as well as correct false gossip.

The Shine Ya Eye Reunion Show which will be hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, promises to be one of the hottest reunions ever! Who will crack under pressure? Who will spill ALL the beans? And Who will bring the heat back to back? Tune in to join the conversation with all 26 housemates; Angel, Peace, Jackie B, Tega, Arin, Maria, Liquorose, Beatrice, Princess, Saskay, JMK, Nini, Boma, Queen, Yousef, Pere, Niyi, Yerins, JayPaul, Saga, Emmanuel, Kayvee, Michael, Sammie, Cross and Season 6 winner Whitemoney.

The Shine Ya Eye Reunion will be available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga and GOtv Supa, Max and Jolli packages from Thursday, 2nd June 2022, and will air on weekdays at 10pm on AM Urban (DStv channel 153 and GOtv channel 6) and 10:30pm on AM Family (DStv channel 154 and GOtv channel 2). Sign up to DStv today via www.dstvafrica.com or get GOtv on www.gotvafrica.com .

‘Abeg’ is the headline sponsor, and the associate sponsor is ‘Flutterwave’.