ICRC trains PLWDs on business skills in Kano

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has trained 50 Person Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) on business skills in Kano.

While declaring the training open in Kano, the ICRC Head Officer, Said Midadi, disclosed that the aim of the session was to let the beneficiaries have basic knowledge in business and enable them to stand on their own.

“Our aim is to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening humanitarian law and universal principles.

“In our intervention, we are independent in choosing vulnerable groups that need our assistance the most,” he said.

Midadi said that ICRC had been supporting disable centres in Dala Orthopaedic Hospital since 2017, and the training would help them to run a small business and be self-independent.

The Head, Economy Security Unit, ICRC, Musa Peter, said the training was a collaboration between the physical rehabilitation of the health department and economic security.

“This training will also help PLWD to generate business ideas, formulate viable good business plans and book keeping that will become reality.

“To ascertain the state of affairs of their business, manage it well and make them self-reliant,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, a caregiver to a three-year old girl, Rahama Salisu, thanked ICRC, saying that the training had helped in her catering business.

Another beneficiary, Hamza Idris-Jibril, said the training was timely and would help him set up a good business and employ workers.