ICPC urges FAAN staff to sustain discipline, accountability

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), the Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICIP) on Tuesday, urged Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) members of staff to sustain discipline and accountably while on duty.

Owasanoye, who was represented by Lawrence Abuo, a staff of System Study and Review Department in ICPC, gave the advice in Abuja in his goodwill message at a two-day sensitisation workshop.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the workshop is organised by Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of FAAN.

The chairman stressed that the move to sustain discipline and accountably while on duty would advance integrity and value of the country.

According to him, ICPC in collaboration with Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation in 2001 initiated creation of ACTU in Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He said that ACTU was to serve as preventive method in monitoring, identifying and addressing lapses in operation system of government establishment where they were capable of engendering corruption and unethical practices with a view to correcting them.

According to him, the ACTU therefore needs the unalloyed and strong backing of the management and all staff of the authority to win the fight against corruption.

“To the ACTU members of FAAN, I implore you to remain honest and to continue performing your duties without fear or favour.

“Also, do not use your position to witch hunt or victimize anybody but work closely with the management and other staff of your organisation to entrench the culture of accountability and discipline.

”This at the end will contribute a great measure in making FAAN and Nigeria a better place for everyone,” ICPC boss said.

Owasanoye commended the management staff of FAAN for making the sensitization workshop possible.

Contributing, Jimoh Sanni, the ACTU FAAN Chairman, urged the staff to shun corruption to save Nigeria.

According to him, it is the duty of all FAAN staff to help keeping airport “Free of Corrupt Acts“ by saying no to corruption in FAAN operations.

“Obey all aviation regulations. Do not give tips to any official or patronize touts. You may be arrested. Let maintain zero corruption to achieve 100 per cent development.

“Acquire knowledge and be wise. Let us raise our voice against corruption. Give corruption a good knock. Do not give or take bribes. Strengthen the due process and abide by the rule, “ he added.

Speaking, Njideka Nwobu, pointed out that corruption had created chaos to the national growth and development.

According to her, corruption has done and is still doing a lot of havoc to the psyche of the nation, ruining the nation`s economy and stunting the growth and development.

”Corruption has created unimaginable miseries and has destroyed basic virtues of trust in social arena. It has undermined our national image and discouraged foreign investment,” he said.