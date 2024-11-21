ICPC tracks N47.3b constituency projects in Ondo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission has started the tracking of 18 constituency projects valued at N47.3 billion across the three senatorial districts of Ondo State.

Andrew Osove, Assistant Chief Superintendent of Investigation in ICPC, Ondo office, made this known while speaking with newsmen during the monitoring and tracking of the projects on Thursday in Akure.

According to him, the exercise is the seventh phase of the Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Initiative (CEPTI) of the commission carried out in 22 states, including Ondo State.

Osove explained that some of the projects were executed by TETFund, senators, House of Representatives members, government intervention and ministries.

“In Ondo Central Senatorial District, we have seven projects to track. In Ondo South, we have five projects to track and we also have five projects to track in the North Senatorial District.

“Meanwhile, there is one project spread across the senatorial districts, which is household solar system where 100 households benefitted.

“Some of the projects are on supply of education materials, road projects, electrical projects and others.

“In Akure alone, we are starting with the tracking of electrical projects awarded to provide light in some black spots identified in the town.

“So, the essence and the trust of the exercise is to ensure value for money in the society,” he said.

Also, Jenmi Owolabi, Principal Superintendent in ICPC, Ondo State, said that the tracking was to ensure that all the projects executed by the contractors were working perfectly.

He also said the exercise was to ensure uniformity with what the contractors were paid for.

Temitope Momoh, Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Survivors in Ondo State, a member of the tracking team, applauded ICPC for ensuring the contractors were prudent and the public’s money used judiciously.

Momoh said that the exercise would force people to give value to the money they collected.

“The renovation of the town hall at the Deji of Akure’s palace is in good order but the only thing to confirm is the number of items supplied

“Also, on the street light at Ilesha Garage, the number supplied is the same as the one installed.

“It is a nice one and I think I appreciate the effort of the ICPC so that the contractors are already on their toes,” she said.

Also, Oluyemi Torukerijo, a resident of Aule, Akure where some solar system was installed, commended ICPC for the exercise, saying it would put the contractors on their toes and execute quality projects.

“This is a good initiative and I appreciate the government for the project.

“Since the solar was installed, we have not put on our generator and many people have been coming to patronise my pharmaceutical shop at night because of the solar,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the commission visited some other places like Adegbola area of Akure, FUTA and others.

