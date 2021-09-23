ICPC tracks N122.4m constituency projects in Ondo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday began to track N122. 4 million constituency and executive projects in Ondo North Senatorial District.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ICPC team, led by David Oluwole, was in the state to track 52 projects under the third phase of Constituency and Executive Project Tracking.

One of the projects, the N31.9 million Hands-on skills development and empowerment of women and youths for business support incubation, took place at different dates in 2021.

Also, 80 persons trained in skill vocations, including furniture making/carpentry, hairdressing/tailoring, aluminum fabrication, catering/events planning from Akoko South East/South West Federal Constituency, were also empowered.

Another project that was tracked was the N41.2 million erosion control and roads in Akoko South West Local Government, plus a bridge at Agba in Oka-Akoko.

Also tracked was the N49.3m contract for the clearing, cultivation and cropping of 50 hectares of land in Ondo North Senatorial District, which was completed in 2020.

NAN learnt that about 1,024 constituency and executive projects are to be tracked in 18 states by ICPC under the third phase of the exercise.