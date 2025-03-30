ICPC seeks robust relationship with Yabatech

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has emphasized the need to engender a robust relationship with Yaba College of Technology to enhance better performance.

The ICPC Lagos State Commissioner, Chukwurah Alexander, stated this during a courtesy visit to the college recently.

Stressing the importance of robust relationship, he stated that “As a new commissioner, when I look at the record I discovered that there are existing relationships between my commission and Yabatech”.

He stated further that, “This signifies that the institution has a strategic stakeholders who are supportive, this is the type of synergy we want and that is why I am here to reactivate, and to rekindle such”.

However, he appealed to the management to support him to succeed in the course of his duty.”I want us to be perfect, I don’t want us to start working against ourselves, which is not good. They said the house divided against itself shall not stand”.

In his response, the Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul stated that, he made it an effort to collaborate with the relevant agencies in the environment.

He disclosed that, the YABATECH arm of Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) is active over the years and just recently we energies the Unit, ”We are not unaware of what their roles should be and we don’t keep them a day in making sure that they perform their duties”

The Rector further disclosed that the institution has a necessary relationship with ICPC, which is why I think the relationship of the College with ICPC is not moribund, but something that we have toput in more effort in order to achieve our objectives.

He stressed on the need to sensitize and enlightened the staff on anti-corruption laws, because “As far as we are concerned, we want to be an efficiently managed system that will be recognized internationally and as a result of this, we want to make sure we put in place necessary check and balance”.

Engr. Abdul urged the staff to wake to the call of their duties, adding that “We don’t want to pride ourselves as being first tertiary institution in name alone, but we want to be first in every progressive and development aspect”.

