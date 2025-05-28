ICPC secures conviction of Lagos civil servant over double salary fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has secured the conviction of a Lagos State civil servant, Emmanuel Ogunyemi, for receiving double salaries in gross violation of anti-corruption laws.

Following a detailed investigation, the Commission uncovered that Ogunyemi had been simultaneously drawing salaries from two separate government entities—the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

This act, which contravenes the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, resulted in the illegal accumulation of ₦3,491,874.90 in unearned payments.

Upon conclusion of its investigation, ICPC charged Ogunyemi with eight counts of corrupt practices under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The case was filed before the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja under Charge No: ID/25541C/2024, following necessary administrative approvals for prosecution.

Subsequently, the defendant entered into a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution. Under this arrangement, the initial eight-count charge was amended to three counts, to which the defendant pleaded guilty. The agreement allowed him to avoid a custodial sentence under the condition that he fulfill specified terms.

In line with the plea deal, Ogunyemi was sentenced to pay a fine of ₦1,500,000 and to complete three days of community service, as directed by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice’s Community Service Officers.

The accused was also required to execute a good behaviour bond valued at ₦5,000,000, which would be forfeited in the event of any future misconduct.

Before the court proceedings, Ogunyemi had voluntarily refunded the full amount of ₦3,491,874.90, identified as proceeds of crime, into the ICPC’s designated recovery account, and the court subsequently ordered the forfeiture of this sum to the Federal Government.

At the arraignment held on Tuesday before Hon. Justice Ijelu of the Ikeja High Court’s Criminal Division, the defendant admitted guilt to the amended charges, and the court formally convicted him.

In lieu of imprisonment, the court imposed the agreed non-custodial sanctions, reinforcing the commission’s preference for alternative sentencing where appropriate and restorative actions have been taken.

Additionally, Ogunyemi submitted a written undertaking to the ICPC, pledging to maintain lawful conduct henceforth.

The ICPC’s prosecution team was led by Yvonne William-Mbata, supported by Roseline Eze and Oluwayemisi Pereira, while Kehinde Adeleke represented the defendant.

This conviction underscores ICPC’s unwavering commitment to promoting integrity in public service and ensuring accountability among public officials.

