ICPC seals warehouse, ICT centre in Yobe

ICPC officials tracking the implementation of executive and constituency projects sealed a warehouse and an Information Communication Technology centre in Potiskum Local Government Area of Yobe on Thursday.

The warehouse, located at Lailai Quarters, was used for hoarding 29 tricycles supplied under Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES) programme for Yobe South Senatorial District in 2020.

The ICT Centre on Kano Road was allegedly in custody of a legislator who refused to release the centre to a contractor to furnish it with ICT equipment.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ICPC officials inspected 52 executive and constituency projects in the state.

At one of the projects sites, a contractor returned to complete a borehole contract awarded to him in 2019, when he got wind of the presence of the inspectors.

The officials could not visit eight projects because of insecurity and flooding.

Some of beneficiaries of the projects expressed gratitude to the Federal Government, saying they impacted positively on their lives.

Samuel Shula, Acting Director of Works, Federal University, Gashua, said the solar-powered borehole constructed in the institution had significantly met the water need of the university.

He noted that powering the borehole with solar energy rather than diesel, made the facility easier to manage.

Shula, however, decried the bursting of many pipes attached to the borehole because the contractor failed to bury then in 900 millimetre deep hole.

A beneficiary of a deep freezer in Jakusko, Hadiza Dachiya, said she had been clothing and feeding her children since she got Federal Government’s assistance to sell cold beverages.

Abdullahi Idris, who underwent cataract surgery at Nguru, also thanked the Federal Government and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan for the free surgery.

He said he was almost blind when he was asked to present himself for the free surgery.