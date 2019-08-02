The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission has recovered six tractors meant for use by farmers in six local government areas of Bauchi Central Senatorial District.

This was part of efforts of the the commission’s ongoing tracking of constituency projects across the country.

According to a statement by ICPC’s Spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, in Abuja on Thursday, the tractors formed part of a N430 million contract for supply of pumping machines and other agricultural machinery to farmers in the senatorial district.

She said the contract was awarded in 2015 by the Federal Government as part of senators’ constituency projects across the country.

Okoduwa said the Constituency Projects Tracking Group team for Bauchi discovered that N76.6 million was paid for the tractors in December 2015 and supplied in March 2016.

She added: “They were supposed to have been distributed for the use of farmers in each of the six local government areas in the senatorial district that includes Misau, Dambam, Ningi, Warji, Darazo and Ganjuwa.

“It was found out that the tractors had obviously not been distributed as required in terms of the contract.”

She further said that in an effort to trace the tractors, Isa Misau, the then senator under whose auspices the project was included in the budget to be executed by the SDGs office, met with officials of ICPC in Bauchi.

Okoduwa added: “He claimed in a written statement that the tractors were kept in Yuli village.

“However, the CPTG team did not find any of the tractors there and some of the intended beneficiaries who were interviewed claimed not to have ever seen the tractors in the village as claimed by the senator.

“The senator who was later contacted on telephone by the CPTG team, to ascertain the actual location of the tractors, could not offer any positive explanation during the conversation.

“The CPTG team however gathered through intelligence that the tractors were being hurriedly moved to Ganjuwa local government headquarters and it then proceeded to the place to take custody of them.”

Among other recoveries so far made by the team were dialysis machine, ECG monitor and oxygen regulator meant for a cottage hospital in Ukana, Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“They were recovered from the premises of Mma Obot Foundation, alleged to belong to former senator Godswill Akpabio,” Okoduwa said.