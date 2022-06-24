ICPC recovers N175.7m, $220,965 cash, others from Military Contractor

The Independent Corrupt and Other Related Offences Commission said operatives of the agency raided a property in Wuse 2, Abuja, where N175 million and $220,965 were stashed.

The development was confirmed in a statement by the commission on Friday, adding that it belongs to a military contractor.

The statement said: “The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been drawn to some inaccurate and concocted reports in the media about the seizure of multibillion-naira cash, dollars, Rolex watches stockpiled in an Abuja property.

“The commission wishes to state that ICPC operatives raided a property in Wuse 2 of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Thursday, 16th June, 2022 between 5:00pm and 12:00am in suspicion of money laundering .

“Facts available for the time being indicates that the property is owned by owner of K Salam Construction Company, a military contractor”, it said.

The statement said “the commission recovered money and other items from the property viz. N175,706,500; $220,965; G-Wagon; 2022 editions of BMW and Mercedes Benz cars; customized mobile phones; several designer wrist watches, including three Rolexes, and some property documents.

“The commission arrested the Managing Director of K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kabiru Sallau and investigation is ongoing.

“The commission is yet to conclude its investigation and prefers not to preempt its outcome and also avoid the frenzy of a media trial.”