The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission received 141 petitions in Kaduna State between January and April.

Its Commissioner in the state, Malam Shehu Yahaya, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Kaduna that the Commission investigated about seven of the petitions successfully.

Yahaya said the Commission was prosecuting one case and also conducted six sensitisation sessions in various ministries in the state.

He said the Commission would ensure that the country’s anti-corruption crusade impacted positively on governance and wellbeing of Nigerians.

He enjoined all Nigerians to enlist in the fight against corruption as it was not the sole or exclusive responsibility of the government to fight the scourge.

“The fight against corruption is meant for everyone, including persons with disabilities as they are part of the society and their participation in fighting corruption will help to reduce it,” he said.

Yahaya also advised the public to promote justice, equality, take advantage of legitimate opportunities and follow the rule of law.