ICPC, National Assembly collaborate on transparency in legislative agenda

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the National Assembly, particularly the House of Representatives, to promote transparency, open governance, and accountability in Nigeria’s legislative processes.

The Chairman of the ICPC, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), made this known on Monday during the inaugural National Policy Dialogue on the Legislative Agenda of the House of Representatives.

He stated that the ICPC, as an anti-corruption agency, is pleased to align with the House on initiatives that foster open governance and transparency.

Aliyu said: “Mr. Speaker, we want to assure you that, on our part, we are open to working with the National Assembly, especially the House of Representatives, to deepen transparency and accountability in your legislative agenda.

“Our doors are open to policies that promote transparency and ensure that the masses receive the dividends of democracy.”

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, emphasised that the Policy Dialogue reflects a shared commitment to fostering parliamentary transparency, accountability, and a citizen-driven legislature.

The Speaker said: “From the outset, we pledged to regularly engage with Nigerians, report on our performance, and adjust our direction based on public feedback.

“Today’s dialogue is part of that commitment. It also serves as a prelude to the forthcoming Open NASS Week, during which we will open our doors to public scrutiny and present our midterm progress.

“The aim is not only to celebrate our achievements but also to critically examine areas needing improvement in the spirit of democratic inclusion.”

Abbas further explained that the 10th House’s legislative agenda was developed through extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including Ministries, Departments, Agencies, civil society organisations, and development partners.

These engagements produced a comprehensive roadmap to guide legislative work from 2023 to 2027.

According to him, the House took deliberate steps to align its legislative priorities with the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the Tinubu-led administration, ensuring synergy between the legislature and the executive.

He added: “Our agenda promotes collaborative governance through constructive engagement with the Executive.

“This enables us to fulfil our independent mandate while aligning our legislative efforts with national priorities and addressing the critical needs of our citizens.”

The Speaker said that the agenda encompasses eight broad priority areas, including strengthening good governance, enhancing national security, revitalising the economy, reforming legal frameworks, and advancing social development, noting: “It also champions inclusion through an open Parliament, guides foreign policy in line with national interests, and addresses environmental and climate sustainability.”

Abbas reaffirmed the House’s commitment to maintaining the highest transparency, inclusivity, and accountability standards, adding: “We will uphold the same spirit of legislative courage that has brought us this far—the courage to enact necessary reforms for our nation’s progress, even when difficult.”

Other keynote speakers at the event also expressed their willingness to partner with the House of Representatives to support robust legislative frameworks that promote inclusivity and good governance.

