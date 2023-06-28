ICPC moves to appeal ruling awarding N1m to ex-JAMB boss

The Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission has expressed its dissatisfaction with the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja on the civil rights claim filed by the former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde.

The court had fined the Commission N1 million damages and cost of N200,000 for the arrest and detention of Ojerinde.

The Commission, in a statement on Wednesday said it intends to appeal the ruling of the court.

The statement by the spokesperson of the ICPC, Asuka Ogugua, said: “The anti-corruption agency has a valid warrant issued by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court dated 6th December, 2022.

“Prof. Ojerinde had used several false names, aliases and forged means of identification such as Akanbi Lamidi, Adeniyi Banji, Habibulahi Lamidi, Joshua Olaniran Olakuleyin, etc to perpetrate his corrupt practices through various bank accounts and still retains the resources and influence to evade justice.

“The Commission remains undaunted and will continue to discharge its responsibilities with diligence and professionalism.”