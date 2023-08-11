ICPC hosts Policy Dialogue on corruption, social norms, behavioural change

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN) as well as MacArthur Foundation is set to host a policy dialogue on corruption, social norms and behavioural change.

The event, according to the agency’s Spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, is slated for Tuesday, August 15, will be physical and virtual, aimed at addressing negative social norms bedevilling the country while provoking behavioural change in citizens.

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Dr. Kashim Shettima, GCON, is the special guest of honour at the one-day event, while Prof. Toyin Falola of the Department of History at the University of Texas, Austin, United States, is the keynote sSpeaker.

Other speakers at the policy dialogue include: Prof. Etannibi Alemika; Naziru Mikailu Abubakar; Rev. Fr. George Ehusani; Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, and Prof. Isaac Nnamdi.

The policy dialogue is a platform to explore innovative strategies, exchange ideas and develop actionable recommendations that will contribute to addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with the theme.

The statement by the ICPC mouthpiece said attendance to the physical event is strictly by invitation, but all stakeholders are encouraged to join virtually with the login details provided on the banner or watch the livestream on Facebook @icpcnigeria.