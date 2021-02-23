The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission has disclosed that Cryptocurrency played an active role in financing the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

The anti-graft agency, which revealed this on Tuesday, thus backed the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria to ban the use of Cryptocurrency by Financial Institutions.

Speaking before the Senate Joint Panel on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Cybercrime and Capital Markets, the Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, told the lawmakers that Cryptocurrency played an active role in the EndSARS protest and it was an indication it can be used to fund insurgency.

According to Owasanoye: “Those who made contributions do not want to be known.

“It can be easily be used to fund insurgency.

“They are people who do business and get paid in Cryptocurrency.”